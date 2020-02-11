Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,723,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $233,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. 89,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

