Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $208.69 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.75. 283,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,881. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.70 and a twelve month high of $336.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

