Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 48,501 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,882,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,501 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $225,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.79. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

