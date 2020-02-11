Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 939,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $306,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.42. 5,201,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,151. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.37 and a 200 day moving average of $349.35. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.02, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

