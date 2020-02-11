Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.51 and last traded at $74.09, 431,654 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 350,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRNB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $247,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dolca Thomas sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,872,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

