Principia Biopharma (PRNB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/7/2020 – Principia Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

2/6/2020 – Principia Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – Principia Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Principia Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Principia Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/7/2020 – Principia Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Principia Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

12/31/2019 – Principia Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

12/19/2019 – Principia Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Principia Biopharma stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,136. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 1.39. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $74.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23.

In related news, insider Dolca Thomas sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $247,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,862. 28.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

