Private Ocean LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 228.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after purchasing an additional 154,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.46. 2,237,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.13. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.