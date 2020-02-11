Private Ocean LLC Invests $31,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 167,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 923,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

