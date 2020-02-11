Private Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 650 NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,655,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,944,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,861,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,138,000 after buying an additional 110,230 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,612,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 866,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,721,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.83. The stock had a trading volume of 346,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,471. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $342.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

NSRGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.