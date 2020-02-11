Private Ocean LLC Sells 175 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 28,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

NYSE EW traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,575. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.39. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Insiders sold 148,941 shares of company stock worth $34,718,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

