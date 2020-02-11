Private Ocean LLC Sells 215 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.17.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

