Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stake Lessened by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 45.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 211,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 137,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,035. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.55. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Profire Energy Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

