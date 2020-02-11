ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.77

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 33798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 356.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 115,331 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

