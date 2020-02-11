ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $93,414.00 and $2.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.01263021 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020619 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004276 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000838 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 152,534,440 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

