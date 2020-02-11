PTC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,853 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,205% compared to the typical volume of 142 call options.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.65 and a beta of 1.09. PTC has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $2,217,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $6,818,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 31.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 48,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3,636.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

