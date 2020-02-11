Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $68,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

NYSE NSC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $209.17. 1,425,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,429. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

