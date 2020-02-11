Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $81,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

NXPI stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.09. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

