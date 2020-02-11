Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 806,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $131,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,059. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

In other news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $626,293.85. Also, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,676 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

