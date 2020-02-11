Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Graco were worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Graco by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,228,129. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 679,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,218. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

