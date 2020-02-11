Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $219.87 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Accenture were worth $219,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Accenture by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Accenture by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.14. 1,321,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.68. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $155.64 and a 1 year high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

