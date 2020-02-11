Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 856,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $99,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $14,297,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

