Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 216,018 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,059,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,018 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $110,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,122,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,814,000 after buying an additional 343,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 946,967 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,538,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,108,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.86. 2,875,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,217. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.