Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 172,544 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 172,544 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $163,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The firm has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.74. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $240.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Nomura cut their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

