Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 79,600 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $44,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,368,000 after purchasing an additional 76,609 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.57. 408,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.