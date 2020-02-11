PZ Cussons plc (PZC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.67 on April 6th

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.04) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 194.80 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of GBX 177.20 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $835.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 204.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PZC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

