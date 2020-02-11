Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Envestnet Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envestnet in a research report issued on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

ENV has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after buying an additional 920,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,112,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $22,701,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,648 shares of company stock valued at $15,424,153. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

