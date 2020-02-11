Qbic (QBIC) Price Tops $0.0004

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Qbic has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. Qbic has a market cap of $1,885.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbic alerts:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002096 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qbic

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbic’s official website is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.