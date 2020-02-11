Qiagen (QGEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2020 – Qiagen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QIAGEN ended the fourth quarter on a solid note, as earnings and revenues beat estimates. It registered revenue growth across majority of its geographies and each of its operating segments. Of late, the company has been progressing well with its Sample to Insight portfolio. QuantiFERON-TB’s high single-digit growth at CER and continued momentum of the QIAstat-Dx system are also impressive. The FDA approval of QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus test is another highlight of the quarter. The expansion of the company’s NGS solution portfolio also buoys optimism. Expansion in both the margins is encouraging as well. In the past three months, QIAGEN has outperformed the industry it belongs to. On the flip side, rise in operating costs and decline in APAC region revenues are concerning.”

2/6/2020 – Qiagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Qiagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2020 – Qiagen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Qiagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/5/2020 – Qiagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Commerzbank AG.

1/10/2020 – Qiagen had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Qiagen is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Qiagen is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Qiagen was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2020 – Qiagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/2/2020 – Qiagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/27/2019 – Qiagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/26/2019 – Qiagen had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Qiagen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

QGEN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. 297,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,789. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Qiagen NV alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.