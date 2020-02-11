Qiagen’s (QGEN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. 506,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,789. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -180.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,957,000 after buying an additional 471,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,168,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,743,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,401,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,884,000 after buying an additional 505,694 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

