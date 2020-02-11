Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 106.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Leidos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,160. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

