Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,276,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after buying an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22,682.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,322,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,658 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 299,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,827. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

