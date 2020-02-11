Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $71,000 Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth $74,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NYSE:TIF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 63,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

