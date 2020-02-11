Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 391.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,254 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,541 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 214,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.