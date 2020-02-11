Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,099. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $128.70 and a 52 week high of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 133.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

