Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 3,684 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apache by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Apache by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Apache by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apache by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 336,856 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:APA traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $38.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

