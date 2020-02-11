Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 288,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,952. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

