Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $5,295,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

ALB stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 678,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,985. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

