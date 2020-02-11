Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 84 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $7,353,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,509,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PXD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.10. 103,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,082. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

