Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 916,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,636,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.21. 15,777,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,610,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.51 and its 200-day moving average is $188.59. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $552.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.