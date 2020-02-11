Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 75 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,159,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,022. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $104.73 and a twelve month high of $150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $6,337,390 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.90.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

