Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Mizuho

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $116.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DGX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after acquiring an additional 297,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,366,000 after purchasing an additional 511,512 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,258,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

