Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Earnings Results

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

In related news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLGT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

