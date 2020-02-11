Rain Capital Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.42. 2,921,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,220. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

