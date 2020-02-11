Rain Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.1% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $232.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,069,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,919,283. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.50 and a 200-day moving average of $200.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $169.27 and a one year high of $234.02.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

