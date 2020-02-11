RAIZ Invest (ASX:RZI) Stock Price Down 1%

RAIZ Invest Limited (ASX:RZI)’s stock price dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.95 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.97 ($0.69), approximately 205,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.98 ($0.70).

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.85.

Get RAIZ Invest alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Fay 69,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th.

Raiz Invest Limited provides financial services and products through its mobile micro-investing platform. The company's platform offers customers a way to invest small or large amounts of money using the Raiz mobile application or through the Raiz Website. It also offers other financial services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for RAIZ Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAIZ Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.