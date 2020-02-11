Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPD. BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 21.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 840,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,157,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 590,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125,898 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 432,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 429,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

