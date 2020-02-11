Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $396-404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.24 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.18 EPS.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD traded down $5.53 on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. 1,069,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Rapid7 has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,920. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.