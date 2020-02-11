RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Insider Robert M. Sullivan Sells 1,800 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ROLL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.30. 83,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $182.25.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

