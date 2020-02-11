RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $24.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.
REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,505,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,931,809.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 933,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,694. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.
About RealReal
