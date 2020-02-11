RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $24.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,505,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,931,809.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 933,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,694. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

