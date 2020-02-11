Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of UTG opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

